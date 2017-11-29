New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Call for Expressions of Interest – Implementation of Open Access (OA) and Open Educational Resources (OER), United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)
- Monitoring & Evaluation Manager, International Medical Corps (IMC)
- Program Manager, International Medical Corps (IMC)
- ICT Assessment Consultant, International Foundation for Election Systems (IFES)
(Sourcse: UN)
No comments yet.