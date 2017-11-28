Sanalla Honoured in London Awards Ceremony

At its annual gala in London Petroleum Economist named Mustafa Sanalla, the head of Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) as its Chief Executive Officer of the Year.

Accepting the award, Sanalla said:

I am deeply honoured to be named Chief Executive of the Year by Petroleum Economist … This award belongs to my colleagues, the extraordinary employees of NOC and its affiliate companies, who risk so much everyday knowing that the future of our nation lies in their hands. I would like to thank them on behalf of that future.”

Elliot Thomas, Managing Director of Petroleum Economist, added:

“Despite the political dysfunction and civil conflict in Libya, and frequent threats to energy installations, [the] National Oil Corporation has almost quadrupled its oil production since August 2016 — a feat crucial to Libya’s economic survival.

“This achievement, combined with his stewardship of Libya’s oil sector and determination to guarantee NOC’s political independence, make Mustafa Sanalla the stand-out global energy executive of 2017. He is a worthy winner of Petroleum Economist’s Chief Executive of the Year award.”

(Source: NOC)