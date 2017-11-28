New Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Repair/maintain a fuel Tank project number (107) at Sabha terminal — Harouge Oil Operation (HOO)
- Study for water disposal and injection system for the Sarir oil field, Project No K-10 — Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Replacement of two water heaters at Messla oil field — Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Refurbishment of four (4) test separators at Messla Oil Field — Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Refurbishment of crude oil storage tank T-03 and water tank T-05 at GC-1, Sarir Oil Field Project No(O-93) — Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Something? — National Oilwells Drilling & Workover Company
- Pipeline — Harouge Oil Operation (HOO)
- Jetty Piles Protection Cover Repair and Replacement Intervention at Mellitah Complex — Mellitah Oil & Gas
(Source: NOC)
