Libya may Import Electricity from Algeria

Algeria’s Sonelgaz and the General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL) have reportedly begun discussions on the export of electricity and other services from Algeria to Libya.

Following a meeting last Tuesday, Algerie Patriotique quotes Sonelgaz CEO Mohamed Arkab as saying:

“We have a surplus national production of electricity, especially in winter. And at this time, our Libyan brothers need this energy. We are therefore studying the possibilities of a high-voltage electricity connection between Algeria and Libya through Tunisia to export our energy and offer our services through these power lines.

“Several projects are stopped in Libya, others have not started yet. So, we want to be the first to be present on the Libyan market.”

(Sources: Sonelgaz, Algerie Patriotique)