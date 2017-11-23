The Second Workshop to Review the Implementation of Libya Surveillance Plan and to Discuss and Develop a Roadmap to Retrieve Measles Elimination Program

WHO Libya continues its effort in supporting the country to reach the national, regional and global goals for disease eradication and elimination.

After the collapse of L-MEP due to the conflict the measles surveillance program was severely affected and lead to low rate of reporting for cases and so missing of outbreak, and the country faced challenging situation, an urgent and collaborative efforts was required to retrieve the program and move the country forward words towards elimination.

WHO Libya supported the country in conducting two workshops (July and November 2017) to retrieve measles elimination program and integrate it with AFP programme, the objective of the workshops were:

Review the implementation of AFP surveillance plan for the year 2017.

Review the measles situation in Libya (routine and Surveillance)

Draft a road map to retrieve Libya measles elimination program by end of 2017

Building capacity of the Libyan surveillance staff in all AFP and Measles surveillance issues.

Discuss how best they can integrate AFP and measles surveillance.

Outcome of the two workshops

Applicable plan of actions to accelerate the implementation AFP surveillance plan was developed.

A consensus understanding on Libya measles elimination programme needs was build

Refresher training to build the capacity of all EPI and surveillance officers was done

Feasible and practical road map to retrieve Libya measles elimination program and integrate it with AFP was developed.

After the first workshop in July the reporting rate and sampling was dramatically improved, we hope that this November workshop will add to further improvement of Libya AFP and measles programme. WHO will continue to support Government of Libya, MOH, NCDC and the people of Libya for providing optimum healthcare services.

(Source: UNSMIL)