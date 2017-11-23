College of Europe Scholarships for Libyan University Graduates

The College of Europe is offering a large number of scholarships to university graduates coming from European Neighbourhood Policy countries for post-graduate studies during the academic year 2018-2019.

The scholarships cover academic expenses, accommodation, meals and travel costs.

The countries concerned are: Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Egypt, Georgia, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Moldova, Morocco, the Palestinian Authority, Syria, Tunisia and Ukraine.

Candidates are requested to visit the website of the College and check the academic and language requirements. They have to register and apply online before 17 January 2018.

Applications will be evaluated and a pre-selection will be made. Preselected candidates will be invited for an interview.

(Source: European Union)