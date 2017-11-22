WHO Workshop for Situational Analysis of the Pharmaceutical Sector in Libya

The EU-funded WHO project “Strengthening Health Information System and Medical Supply Chain Management (SHAMS)” is currently conducting a situational analysis of the pharmaceutical sector in Libya.

The assessment is taking place between 12th – 16th November 2017 at the National Centre for Disease control in Tripoli. With full regional coverage from Benghazi, Sabha and Tripoli, the 14 participants attending are the key stakeholders involved in the medical supply chain whom are committed to improving access to medical supplies in Libya.

The WHO experts will be conducting a gap analysis to identify key areas that require strengthening, and to inform the following week’s capacity building workshop focusing on the Essentials of Supply Chain Management, to be held on the 19th – 23rd November in Libya.

(Source: UNSMIL)