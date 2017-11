By John Lee.

Libya Herald reports that the Prime Minister of Libya’s Tobruk-based government, Abdullah Al-Thinni (pictured), has ordered the suspension of all Tripoli flights to Tobruk Airport.

The move follows Tobruk Airport’s refusal to allow a UN plane carrying 29 House of Representatives (HoR) members to land.

Tobruk-bound flights are now landing at Benghazi’s Benina airport.

(Source: Libya Herald)