South Korea gives $1.5m for Stabilization in Libya

South Korea entrusts 1.5 million US$ to UNDP to pursue resilience, stabilization in Libya

His excellency, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Libya, Mr. Kim Young-Chae, and Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary General and Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Libya, Ms. Maria do Valle Ribeiro, signed an agreement today at the Korean Embassy to Libya relocated to Tunis.

With this signing ceremony, Korea commits to donate 1.5 million dollars to support Libya in its transition to a stable and resilient country through two concrete UNDP initiatives: Strengthening Local Capacities for Resilience and Recovery project, and the Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL).

The Resilience and Recovery project aims to support local authorities restore security, essential services and livelihoods in different regions in Libya. The Korean government made a contribution of 500,000 dollars to support services in Ajdabiya, East Libya. The Stabilization Facility is led by the Government of the National Accord (GNA), managed by UNDP and supported by the international community.

SFL focuses on supporting the GNA through the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure, boosting the capacity of local authorities to manage stabilization and supporting conflict reduction interventions. The Facility is currently working in Benghazi, Kikla, Ubari, Sebha, and Sirt and has recently expanded to Greater Tripoli and Bani Walid.

The facility will receive from the Korean government one million dollars to complement their contribution of one million dollars in 2016.

During the event, Deputy SRSG, Ms. Maria Valle Ribeiro, emphasized the relevance of Korea donation to boost these projects that benefit more than a million people in Libya:

“Thanks to countries like Korea that invest in stabilization and resilience, today we can see children going to the school in Sirt and Ubari, and patients receiving vaccines in the Prefab health center in Kikla. This new contribution will make possible to reach more municipalities in Libya.”

For his part, his excellency, Ambassador Kim stated:

“We were already contributing to SFL and we were able to see results. Now we are thrilled to continue our support to SFL and add more to the new project so that people in Ajdabiya also have access to health facilities, schools, electricity and water.”

With this new donation, the fund provided by South Korea to UNDP Libya initiatives totals 2.5 million dollars.

(Source: UNDP)