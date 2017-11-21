Engaging Men in Women’s Empowerment in Libya

By John Lee.

SLEIDSE (Support to Libya for Economic Integration Diversification and Sustainable Development) has recently organised its second boot camp — on Engaging Men in Women’s empowerment — which took place over three days at the Expertise France office in Tunis.

The training took place over three days at the Expertise France office in Tunisia, where the trainees got the chance to know more about gender roles, problem solving and human rights.

At the end of the session, the participants received a certificate.

SLEIDSE is financed by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France.

(Source: SLEIDSE)