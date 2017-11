By John Lee.

The son of Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar [Hiftar] has hired a US lobbying firm to “provide political and strategic advocacy activities in the US Congress on behalf of the Hiftar family.”

The recently-filed Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) documents state that Benghazi-based Khaled Khalifa Haftar, a Captain in the Libyan National Army (LNA), has retained Washington D.C.-based Grassroots Political Consulting LLC on a $120,000 six-month contract.

(Source: FARA)