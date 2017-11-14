2017 Oil Production Target “Very Uncertain” – Sanalla

By John Lee.

The head of Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) has said that the increases in Libyan oil production over the summer have “created a media storm.”

Asked about Libya’s fourfold rise in production since last year, and whether it has undermined efforts to shrink a worldwide oil glut, Mustafa Sanalla told the Financial Times, “[OPEC delegates] understand our situation and all challenges we are having.”

He added that the country’s 1.25-million bpd production target for 2017 is “very uncertain”.

(Source: Financial Times)