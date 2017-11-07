UK delivers Equipment to help Sirte

The British Government has delivered £3 million of equipment to the Libyan Authorities to help make the city of Sirte safe.

The state of the art equipment will enable multiple IED search and disposal teams to operate at the same time. They will use the latest procedures and disposal methods to safely defeat explosive and hazards remaining in Sirte and other areas of Libya.

Libyan military engineers and police will receive training on how to use it by Janus Global Operations (JGO) – an international stability and security company.

The UK Defence Attaché, Colonel Dougie Hay, handed over equipment to the Libyan Authorities and Janus during a visit to Misrata on Tuesday (31 October). This equipment is part of a broader package of UK assistance to help stabilise Libya which includes training to help remove mines and improvised explosive devices from Sirte, Benghazi and other areas across Libya.

On the equipment’s delivery, the British Ambassador to Libya, Peter Millett, said:

“This equipment is a tangible sign of the UK’s commitment to helping the people of Sirte, Benghazi, and other areas rebuild their lives after the defeat of Daesh. A stable, secure, and prosperous Libya is in our shared interest”.

(Source: UK FCO)