New Gas Well at Bahr Essalam to start May 2018

By John Lee.

Mustafa Sanalla, the Chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) has held a meeting with Antonio Banza, General Manager of Eni North Africa Libya Branch, to discuss the development of the natural gas at field at Bahr Es-Salam (Second Phase), the offshore blocks E and A, and Al Wafa Field.

The ongoing operations in the project of connecting eleven new gas wells within the Second Phase of Baher Es-Salam Field were also discussed. This project aims to maintain the Field’s current production capability level of gas and condensate for years to come in a way that secures the continuing of gas flowing to Mellitah Complex as per the designing capacity of the Complex.

The NOC said in a statement that “the first well will start producing gas next May 2018, God willing.”

Workers’ conditions at the Company were also discussed along with ways to improve such conditions as an appreciation for the workers efforts.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Abulgasem Shingheer Member of the Board of Directors and Dr. Emhimed Arafa Member of the Management Committee of the Operator Mellita Oil & Gas (Second Party).

(Source: NOC)