Contraband Drugs, Oil and Cigarettes Seized

By John Lee.

BBC News reports that police at the Italian port of Gioia Tauro (pictured) have seized a huge shipment of the drug Tramadol — which can suppress fatigue — thought to be destined for so-called Islamic State (IS) in Libya.

The haul had an estimated value of 50 million euros.

Italian police have also seized more than 100 tonnes of contraband diesel and 11 tonnes of contraband cigarettes from a ship which set sail from Libya, according to Reuters.

The Indonesian captain of the Togolese-flagged ship has been put under house arrest.

(Sources: BBC News, Reuters)