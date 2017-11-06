WHO delivers Trauma Kits to Derna

The World Health Organization (WHO) country office in Libya delivered on 1st November 2017 to Derna three (3) Trauma Kits which can treat more than 300 moderate and serious injuries.

This kits were procured with financial assistance from European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO).

The WHO would like to thanks the Libyan Red Crescent for providing assistance in transportation the Kits to Derna and special thanks to ECHO for its continued commitment to support the humanitarian health needs in Libya.

(Source: UNSMIL)