By John Lee.

US forces have captured a man accused of involvement in the 2012 attack on an American compound in Benghazi, in which Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans were killed.

In a statement, US President Donald Trump said that Mustafa al-Imam “will face justice in the United States for his alleged role” in the attack.

According to BBC News, another suspect, Ahmed Abu Khattala, is already on trial in the US in relation to the incident.

(Source: BBC News)