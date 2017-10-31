UNSMIL condemns Airstrike Killing Civilians in Derna

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) condemns the airstrikes in a residential neighbourhood in Derna on the night of Monday, 30 October 2017, that caused civilian casualties.

According to information received by UNSMIL, at least 12 children and women killed and three adults and four children injured.

The mission offers deep condolences to the families of victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. It calls for immediate and unimpeded humanitarian access and lifting restrictions on movement, especially for those needing medical treatment.

UNSMIL reiterates that direct or indiscriminate attacks against civilians are prohibited under international humanitarian law, and reminds all parties of their obligations to protect civilians.

(Source: UNSMIL)