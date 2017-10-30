Video: 36 Bodies Found, Haftar orders Probe

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

General Khalifa Haftar, who controls eastern Libya, has ordered an investigation after 36 unidentified bodies were found to the east of Benghazi.

Victims showed signs of torture and gunshot wounds to the head. Witnesses say the victims were arrested months ago by Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) and sources have told Al Jazeera that those who went missing included opponents of Haftar and military dissidents who didn’t agree with his operations.

Chaos and conflict continue to plague Libya six years after the country’s former leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was toppled and killed by a NATO-backed uprising. Haftar’s forces have been accused of committing numerous atrocities since the renegade general launched Operation Dignity in 2014.

Al Jazeera‘s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Tripoli: