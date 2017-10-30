LFJL Announces Research Department, New Partnerships

Lawyers for Justice in Libya (LFJL) has announced the launch of its new Research Department.

LFJL’s Research Department is dedicated to carrying out activities which shed light on the human rights situation in Libya. In doing so, LFJL hopes to prioritise identifying new strategies to protect and promote human rights in the country.

The Research Department will improve the availability and quality of accessible information on a wide range of issues affecting human rights in Libya. Reports will be released in the coming months on freedom of expression, gender based violence, and transitional justice in Libya.

The Research Department is also committed to collaborating and supporting a new generation of Libyan human rights activists. LFJL intends to announce fellowship opportunities in the near future.

The Research Department is founded on a unique collaboration between human rights lawyers from across the globe. Its activities are made possible thanks to the tireless efforts of partners and activists in Libya who regularly collaborate on research and documentation efforts with LFJL staff.

They are now joined by several leading institutions’ human rights clinics and masters programmes that have kindly agreed to undertake joint activities with the Research Department.

Over the following year, the staff and students of the University of Bristol, the Geneva Academy of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights, the University of London School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), and the University of Sussex will assist the Research Department by providing unique insights and high quality legal research.

“LFJL is delighted to announce our collaboration with esteemed partners in Libya and from across the world. This partnership of perspectives is a unique undertaking in Libya. We are extremely hopeful that our collective efforts will help produce innovative human rights reports and materials” remarked LFJL’s Executive Director Elham Saudi.