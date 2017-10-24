Murder of Maltese Journalist possibly Linked to Libyan Smuggling

By John Lee.

A senior Italian prosecutor has said that there are possible links between the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia (pictured) in Malta last week, and an Italian investigation into an illicit fuel-smuggling network spanning Libya, Malta and Italy.

Carmelo Zuccaro, who is leading the fuel-smuggling inquiry, told the Guardian he “could not exclude” the possibility that some of the men who targeted in his investigation could be behind Caruana Galizia’s murder.

She has previously investigated fuel trafficking between Libya and Malta, and Zuccaro added that some of the people involved in his inquiry had been named by her in articles.

