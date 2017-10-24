Libya Talks Conclude in Tunis

The Joint Drafting Committee of the House of Representatives and the High Council of the State concluded on Saturday its second round of meetings, facilitated by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Libya, Dr Ghassan Salamé, on the wording of amendments to the Libyan Political Agreement (LPA).

The final session included identifying the many points of consensus as well as the points of divergence that still exist.

Dr. Salamé praised the spirit that prevailed during the meetings as well as the establishment of the Committee and establishing its operating rules with the aim to continue consultations between the two bodies in all areas that require consultation according to the Libyan Political Agreement.

It is the firm belief of the Mission that awakened and capable institutions that rise above individual interests is what we should all aspire to in order to establish an effective and fair Libyan State.

The Mission will continue to be actively engaged in efforts to implement the various components of the Action Plan presented by the Special Representative on 20 September 2017 and adopted by the Security Council.

The Plan which culminates in free and fair elections within one year from its announcement aims at moving Libya out of the current political impasse and usher in a better future for the next generations.

(Source: UNSMIL)