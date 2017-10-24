France Ups Contribution to Stabilization Facility for Libya

French Ambassador to Libya, H.E. Ms. Brigitte Curmi, and Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary General and Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Libya, Ms. Maria do Valle Ribeiro, signed an agreement to increase support to the Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL).

The signing ceremony took place today at the French Embassy to Libya relocated in Tunis, in the presence of the Technical Cooperation Director of the Libyan Ministry of Planning, Mr. Esam Garbaa, and Political Counsellor of Embassy of Libya to Tunisia, Ms. Iman Talib.

The new funding totals 1,058,000 US$ (900,000 Euros). With this new donation, France is a strategic supporter to the stabilization approach in Libya, contributing over 2,119,000 US$ to UNDP Libya’s work.

Led by the Government of the National Accord (GNA) and managed by UNDP, the Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL) is a multi-country initiative which started to operate in April 2016. The Facility aims to support the GNA through the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure and boosting the capacity of local authorities.

The Stabilization Facility is already delivering in Benghazi, Kikla, Obari, Sebha, and Sirte.

During the signing ceremony, Deputy SRSG, Ms. Maria Valle Ribeiro, highlighted the importance of this contribution to the SFL as it seeks to expand its work to other locations in Libya such as Bani Walid and Tripoli:

“The SFL is allowing the rehabilitation of infrastructure that is enabling the reopening of key services at the municipal level. Last week in Sirte, the rehabilitation of Al Fath School was completed which will enable a total of 1,2000 students to go back to school. France contribution will ensure that the SFL can continue to improve the life of people in Libya”.