Creating a Model Police Station at Hai Al-Andalus

The Strengthening Local Capacity for Resilience and Recovery in Libya project of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), funded by the European Union, has concluded in partnership with the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), the EU Delegation to Libya, the EU Border Assistance Mission in Libya (EUBAM) and the EU Liaison and Planning Cell (EULPC), a workshop with the Libyan Ministry of Interior (MoI) and personnel of the Hai Al-Andalus Police Station.

The objective was to stablish a road map for the center, which is to become the first ‘Model Police Station’ (MPS) in Libya.

The participants were officers and civilian personnel from the Tripoli Police Directorate and the Ministry of Interior including ranking female police personnel.

General Paolo Serra, UNSMIL Senior Military Advisor, Security Affairs Director in Tripoli Police Directorate, Col. Nouri IABED, H.E Ms. Bettina Muscheidt, EU Ambassador to Libya, UNDP Country Director, Ms. Noura Hamladji, and EUBAM Senior Police Adviser, Mr. Robert Nerud, inaugurated the event.

Addressing participants, Lieutenant-General Paolo Serra, UNSMIL Senior Military Advisor said that is decisive to work together. He stated:

“It is a joint effort: the UN, the EU, Libya and the international community are working together, not only improve the infrastructure but also by training on new skills, augmenting technical capabilities, and enhancing the relationship between the police and the population … It is the first step to achieve a model police station that can be replicated in cities in the immediate future.”

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our officials and for all Libyans. This workshop is just the beginning. This project will make this police station organized and will have better capacity to deal with the security problems we are facing in our country. This model will be replicated in other police stations and I am convinced that this will help us to reduce conflict and crime,” said Col. Nouri IABED.