New CMEC Report on Libya’s Migrant Crisis

The UK’s Conservative Middle East Council (CMEC) has published a new report on Libya’s migrant crisis.

This follows a recent visit by a CMEC delegation to Catania in Sicily to investigate the issues underlying the challenge of the migration crisis facing Southern Europe.

The delegation witnessed a migrant landing from a Save the Children search and rescue vessel, visited the largest migrant reception centre in Europe, met with representatives from UNHCR and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and spoke to local officials, residents and journalists.

The publication reflects on these experiences and uncovers how an unstable Libya is becoming the world’s gateway for illegal immigration into Europe.

The full 20-page report — Open Borders: Libya, Italy and the Migrant Crisis — can be downloaded here.

