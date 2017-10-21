Italy Breaks Up Libyan Fuel Smuggling Ring

By John Lee.

Italian authorities have reportedly broken up a mafia-related Libyan fuel-smuggling ring, in which at least 30 million euros of diesel was sold around Europe.

According to the report from Reuters, the fuel had been stolen from National Oil Corporation (NOC) at refinery in Zawiya, transferred to a larger ship off the coast of Malta, and brought to Italy.

Six people have been arrested and an international arrest warrant has been issued for another three.

(Source: Reuters)