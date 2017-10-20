Joint Drafting Committee Meets House of Representatives

The House of Representatives and High Council of State’s Joint Drafting Committee resumed its sessions on Thursday to build on the progress achieved over the past week to continue the finalization of the amendments to the Libyan Political Agreement (LPA).

The session, facilitated by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Libya Dr. Ghassan, delved into addressing the remaining issues where there was no agreement.

The discussions were frank, constructive and produced some headway in the drafting process. Yet some issues still require further discussions. The Committee will reconvene once again on Saturday at UNSMIL to address them.

The Special Representative and the Committee members acknowledge the urgency of completing this process and quickly to advance the UN Action Plan and start addressing the difficult living conditions of the Libyan people and prepare the country for free and fair elections to take place before 20 September 2018.

(Source: UNSMIL)