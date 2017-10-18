SFL hands over Al Fath School to Sirte Municipality

The Mayor of the Municipality of Sirte, Mokhatar Khalifa Al-Madani; the member of Sirte Municipal Council in charge of education, Saleh Saleh, and the director of the Educational Services Office in Sirte, Muftah Ageela, together with representatives from the Information and International Cooperation offices, officially inaugurated Al Fath Primary School, after reconstruction work undertaken by the Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL).

Led by the Government of National Accord (GNA) and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Facility is an immediate stabilization initiative which provides quick rehabilitation of critical infrastructure to support local authorities to improve delivery of services to their citizens.

During the ceremony, the Mayor of Sirte Municipality, Mr. Al-Madani, stated:

“The opening of this school is clear demonstration of progress on the commitment and political will of the Government of National Accord to support our city and the people of Sirte. I am very proud to see how our city rises, and step by step we are recovering and leaving behind the ashes of the conflict. We are grateful to the Government and SFL.”

The director of the Educational Services Office in Sirte, Muftah Ageela, said:

“Al Fath School is ready to receive students. The children start the new academic year this Sunday. The conflict severely damaged this center which has been closed for a year. Now the students are coming back very happy because they will study with their friends”.

In June 2017, representatives from civil society and public services in Sirte agreed on priorities for the Municipality. Since then, Stabilization Facility is working on different projects in Sirte, including rehabilitation of several schools.

Al Fath School is a three-floor building with twenty classrooms, with the capacity to host more than 1,200 students. The rehabilitation work included repairing the holes caused by rockets during the war, fixing the plumbing for sanitary facilities, installing windows and new doors in the classrooms, and repainting the building.

(Source: UNDP in Libya)