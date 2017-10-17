UNSMIL to Sell Written-Off Vehicles

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) will soon issue a call for tender for the sale of written-off vehicles (Reference: EOI/SMIL/02/17). Please see details below:

1. The United Nations Support Mission in Libya “UNSMIL”, will soon issue a call for tender for the sale of written-off vehicles (4×4 General purpose Medium – Toyota Prado and Landcruiser).

2. Interested Individuals and Companies are required to complete the online Vendor Registration at the UNGM website: www.ungm.org (new vendors only) and send their expression of interest to participate in the solicitation along with their UNGM number. A detailed solicitation documents will be provided to companies short-listed for receipt of the ITB.

3. Please note that this Request for Expressions of Interest (REOI) is not an invitation for submission of bids. Its purpose is to identify qualified Individuals and Companies that would be interested to participate in the solicitation when issued.

4. UNSMIL reserves the right to change or cancel the requirements at any time during the EOI and/or solicitation process. Submission of a reply to this EOI does not guarantee that your company will be invited to participate in the solicitation when issued. Only vendors deemed qualified, upon completion of an objective evaluation of their EOI submission, will receive the final tender solicitation documents.

5. The Expression of Interest may be submitted by email clearly marked with the inscription “Expression of Interest (EOI) Ref # EOI/SMIL/02/17” Sales of vehicles” to UNSMIL not later than 15 November 2017, 17:00 hours Tunis time to:

Attn.: Chief Procurement Officer

UNSMIL HQ, Tunis

Email: [email protected]

[email protected]

Hand-delivery/Courier:

Résidence Lakeside, Rue de l’ile de Charrouin,

Cite les Pins, aux Berges du Lac 2, Tunis 1053, Tunisie

(Source: UNSMIL)