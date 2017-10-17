Kennedy-Lugar YES Program 2018-2019

The Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) Program is a scholarship program funded by the U.S. Department of State and administered by AMIDEAST in countries throughout the Middle East and Northern Africa.

The YES program allows high school students the opportunity to study for one academic year in the U.S., where they get the chance to have a different learning experience in the U.S. school system, live with an American family, make new friends, learn about the U.S. culture and at the same time, help Americans learn about the Libyan culture, society and traditions.

How To Apply

Students must complete the AMIDEAST Preliminary YES Application online, and send it back to AMIDEAST to the e-mail address provided below during the recruitment period, along with a copy of the student’s school transcripts (grades) and passport scan/birth certificate. No translation of documents is necessary.

To be eligible, you must

Be a Libyan citizen and residing in Libya at the time of application;

Be a student of either the 10th or 11th grade at the time of application;

Born between 1 February 2000 and 1 August 2003;

Have an average grade of at least B for the past two academic years;

Have lived in Libya for at least the past three years;

Demonstrate proficiency in written and spoken English;

Provide parental approval for the student’s travel and participation in the program.

Please note that American citizens are not eligible.

*Applicants will also need to take English Proficiency tests, passing above a set score on both tests, SLEP and ELTiS.

*Students with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Applicants will be evaluated on the basis of language skills, completion of the preliminary and full application along with the submission of other supporting documents, panel interview, group activity participation, written essays, health forms and diversity. Certified copies of academic transcripts from the last three years are also required.

Each candidate’s application and supporting documents will be reviewed in Washington, DC before a status of finalist or alternate is confirmed.

For further information contact: [email protected].

For more information about the Youth and Exchange Study Program, please go to: http://www.yesprograms.org/

Deadline to submit the preliminary application: 18th November 2017

(Source: U.S. Embassy in Libya)