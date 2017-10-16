New Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Repair of Sea Water Intake Structures & Replacement of Cathodic Protection System at P.C.Desalination Plant — Sirte Oil Company (SOC)
- Equipment Foundations & Structure Repairs at Slug Catcher and Peco Filters Areas. (Rebid) – Sirte Oil Company (SOC)
- Replacement / Upgrading of liquid metering and solid sulfur weighing scale at Mellitah Complex — Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Trucks, Brega Petroleum Marketing Company (BPMC)
- Improving external lighting in the industrial area at Messla and Majid fields – Project No-(O-72) — Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Improving external lighting in the industrial area at sarir field – Project No-(O-71) — Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Upgrade of Gas Pressure Reducing Station and Metering System at Ar-Ruways Gas Station — Mellitah Oil & Gas
(Source: NOC)
No comments yet.