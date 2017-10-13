Engineers Trained in Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

On 6 October, the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) successfully implemented a special-to-theatre training of 12 Libyan Military Engineers. The month-long training aimed to enhance the Libyan capacity to carry out Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and respond to the contamination resulting from protracted armed conflict.

The Military Engineers’ teams carry out clearance tasks to rid Libya from explosive remnants of war left behind from the heavy fighting that has been affecting the lives of many Libyans for the past 6 years.

Since the beginning of armed confrontations, contamination from explosive hazards has led to numerous casualties and internal displacement, and is still preventing many families from safely returning to their homes. Due to the enormous challenge faced by actors carrying out dangerous clearance tasks, Libya has a critical need for technical skills and specialized equipment.

As a result, with the kind support of the Italian Agency for Cooperation and Development, UNMAS Libya provided the trainees with advanced knowledge of conventional munition disposal techniques tailored to the Libyan context.

The course, implemented in cooperation with Denel Land Systems (MECHEM), included an emergency medical trauma response training component, aimed to help clearance teams to respond to life-threatening injuries that may occur in the line of duty.

In addition to training, participants received trauma response equipment and, after their return to Libya, EOD kits including the tools needed to safely carry out their tasks.

UNMAS Libya is committed to strengthening the ability of Libyan National Security Institutions to remove the deadly items left behind by armed conflict, to ensure greater access to basic services and humanitarian assistance for people in need. In the longer-term, such activities will enable and facilitate stabilization and development initiatives for Libya.

(Source: UNSMIL)