Coast Guard Sinks Oil Tanker

By John Lee.

The Libyan coastguard reportly shelled and sank an oil tanker near the Tunisian border on Friday.

According to a report from Maritime Executive, the Comoros-flagged Goeast was loading fuel from an offshore loading pipeline off Abu Kammash when the coast guard approached and attempted to contact it to prepare for boarding and inspection; when no response was receive, the coastguard opened fire.

The vessel was loaded with diesel, an unknown quantity of which spilled into the sea.

The ship is reported to be owned by Uvas-Trans, a shipping firm based in Russian-controlled Crimea.

(Source: Maritime Executive)