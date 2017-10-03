EU Renews Sanctions Against those Obstructing Peace

In view of the continuing instability and gravity of the situation in Libya, the European Union has extended the duration of its sanctions against Libya, targeting three persons for a period of six months.

On 1 April 2016, the Council of the European Union imposed restrictive measures against Libya on three persons:

Agila Saleh, president of the Libyan Council of Deputies in the House of Representatives;

Khalifa Ghweil, prime minister and defence minister of the internationally unrecognised General National Congress; and

Nuri Abu Sahmain, president of the internationally unrecognised General National Congress.

These persons are viewed as obstructing the implementation of the Libyan Political Agreement of 17 December 2015 and the formation of a Government of National Accord in Libya.

The Council last adopted conclusions on Libya on 17 July 2017. The Council reiterated its firm support to the Libyan Political Agreement and to the Presidency Council and Government of National Accord led by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj established under it as the sole legitimate government authorities in the country.

(Source: European Union)