New Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Replacement of two(2) water heaters at Messla oil field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Refurbishment of four (4) test separators at Messla Oil Field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Refurbishment of crude oil storage tank T-03 and water tank T-05 at GC-1, Sarir Oil Field Project No(O-93), Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Maintenance of accommodation units No(5,12,13,16,19) and modification of laundry on Sarir field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Construction of field accommodation blocks at Hamada Field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Construction of field accommodation blocks at Messla Field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Construction of field accommodation blocks at Beda Field (pictured), Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
(Source: NOC)
