US announces Fulbright FLTA Program 2018

The U.S. Embassy Libya is pleased to announce the call for applications for the 2018 Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) program.

This program is designed to offer early career teachers of English an opportunity to refine their teaching skills, increase their English language proficiency and extend their knowledge of the society and culture of the United States, while teaching Arabic to U.S. students and strengthening foreign language instruction at U.S. colleges and universities.

The Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) is a non-degree program that will start in the United States in the summer of 2018 and will last for 9 months.

Eligibility criteria:

Applicant must:

Be an English teacher or in training to become an English teacher;

Be between 23 and 35 years of age;

At minimum possess the equivalent of a U.S. Bachelor’s degree by June 1, 2018;

Be a Libyan national and residing in Libya throughout the nomination and selection process;

Fluency in English; the applicant will have to sit in for the TOEFL ITP test to determine their level;

Ability to travel to Tunisia for the personal interview;

Ability to travel and participate in the program alone*

*IMPORTANT NOTE: Candidates in this program may not bring spouses or dependents with them to the US. By extension of this policy, pregnant candidates may not participate in the program if the birth is due during the program period. Preference will be given to those candidates who have little or have no prior experience living in the United States.

Plagiarism

Material misrepresentation (e.g., plagiarism) at any time during the application period is grounds for selection withdrawal, as well as ineligibility for future participation.

Program Provisions

All Fulbright FLTA participants receive a monthly stipend, accident and sickness coverage, and travel support. U.S. host institutions provide tuition waivers to support the required coursework.

Application Procedures

Each candidate will be required to submit an online application via the online management system (link) by the October 7th, 2017 application deadline. Short-listed applicants will be contacted by AMIDEAST Libya for interviews.

Application Package

In addition to the online application, the following documents must be submitted to AMIDEAST NO LATER by the interview date.

Three letters of reference/recommendation (reference form available in “Supplemental Forms” on your online application);

notarized copies of academic transcripts from all post-secondary schools attended, accompanied by certified English translations; Notarized copies of diplomas for all post-secondary schools attended (should you anticipate receiving your bachelor’s diploma in summer of 2018, please enclose an official letter from the dean of your faculty explaining the reason your diploma cannot be submitted at the time of application);

Copy of TOEFL or IELTS score report only if available; and

A copy of your passport.

For questions, please email: [email protected]

(Source: U.S. Embassy in Libya)