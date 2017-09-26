Trump Admin announces New Travel Restrictions

By John Lee.

Citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen are to face new restrictions on entry to the United States.

A new proclamation signed by President Donald Trump on Sunday will replace the previous travel ban, and will go into effect on 18th October.

The announcement came as Trump’s temporary ban on visitors from six mainly Muslim countries was set to expire.

That ban had barred citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen who lacked a “credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States” from entering the US. Only one of those countries, Sudan, will no longer be subject to travel restrictions.

“Making America Safe is my number one priority. We will not admit those into our country we cannot safely vet,” Trump tweeted.

The full Presidential Proclamation can be read here.

(Sources: Associated Press, CNN, White House)