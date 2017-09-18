New Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Fire Fighting Foam Network (System 52) at Contract Area “C” (Bouri Field – DP4), Mellitah Oil and Gas
- Trunked radio communication system, Azzawiya Oil Refining Company (ARC)
- External lighting in the industrial area at Messla and Majid fields – Project No-(O-72), Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- External lighting in the industrial area at Sarir field – Project No-(O-71) , Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Boiler Rehabilitation and Retubing, Sirte Oil Company (SOC)
- Build a complete data center, Brega Petroleum Marketing Company (BPMC)
(Source: NOC)
