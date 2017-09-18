Italy supporting Conflict-Affected Children in Libya

Italy and UNICEF Reaffirm their Commitment to Support Conflict Affected Children in Libya

The Government of Italy has contributed Euro 1,000,000 to UNICEF in Libya to support a multi-sectoral programme to enhance the quality and delivery of services for conflict-affected children and their families.

The programme will focus on vulnerable children living in under-served areas of Libya such as Sebha and Benghazi.

Flavio Lovisolo, Regional Bureau Director for the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation in Tunisia, Libya, Morocco and Mauritania said:

“Taking care of children, as well as their security and the one of their family, is the best investment for the future of Libya. Our commitment and support to UNICEF in Libya demonstrates the strong will of the Italian Cooperation to support the stabilization and ongoing peace process in that country.”

Abdel-Rahman Ghandour, UNICEF Special Representative in Libya, added:

“We are grateful to the government of Italy for the generous and very much needed contribution, which will allow UNICEF to reach additional 10,000 vulnerable children and their families through child protection, education and health care programmes.”

This contribution will be used to establish child friendly spaces, assist vulnerable children to continue their education in a conducive learning environment in spite of the conflict and displacement in the east and the south.

In addition, the fund will support the access to basic primary health care services for conflict-affected women and children as well as strengthening the capacity of health providers in Immunization, Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health in the country.

(Source: UNSMIL)