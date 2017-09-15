Int’l Community Rallies Behind Ghassan Salame

By John Lee.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson chaired a meeting about Libya on Thursday with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and their colleagues from Italy, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and France.

At a joint press conference after the meeting, Johnson said:

“Libya is a front line in our common struggle against terrorism and illegal migration and we all share a vital interest in that country’s stability.

“Our shared goal is to break the political deadlock and rally behind the United Nations envoy Ghassan Salame as he seeks to bring all sides together.

“Our friends in North Africa share the same interest in a peaceful Libya and that prise is wholly achievable.

“We now have a new opportunity to make progress by helping the Libyan people to reach a political settlement based on compromise and consensus.“

(Source: UK FCO)