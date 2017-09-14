Cmte for Return of IDPs discusses its Role in Reconciliation

Libyan Supreme Committee for the Return of Displaced Persons Discussed Its Role in Reconciliation Process

UN Special Envoy to Libya Ghassan Saleme told members of Libya Supreme Committee for the Return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs):

“The peculiarities of the Libyan society allow reconciliation at a local level without long waiting for reconciliation at a national level. That is why I wish you success and that you accomplish your mission in short time.”

His remarks came during a two-day workshop addressing internal displacement issues within a national reconciliation framework that concluded last Thursday in Tunis.

Organized by UNDP and UNSMIL, the training drew participants to discuss the establishment of a resettlement commission, reparation programs and funding tools that could improve relations and mutual understanding between displaced persons and outreach mechanism.

The workshop aimed at establishing a common understanding of conflict resolution and engaging participants in a process of identifying a bottom-up approach to reconciliation. The participants learned about basic principles and guidelines of international law concerning the right to return, design reparations, conflict resolution tools and reconciliation processes, and basic communications tools for target sensitization programs.

“The session on communication and advocacy was very important. Media could make a conflict more violent, that is not in our way for reconciliation. We need a communication strategy in this committee,” explained the Head of the Supreme Committee, Dr. Mohamed Gubran.

The discussion centered on tactics which can be used to foster unity, and the different attendees came together to reflect on their motivation to work for IDPs issues in a durable manner.