By John Lee.

South Africa-based Denel (SOC) Ltd, trading as Denel Land Systems Incorporating MECHEM, has won a contract to provide a “Special to Theatre Advanced Explosives Ordnance Disposal Training Course” for the Libyan Military Engineers and Police Forensic EOD Section.

The contract was granted by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), and is valued at $229,298.

(Source: UN)