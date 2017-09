The United Nations is installing solar panels to power hospitals in Libya.

They hope it will provide a solution to the long and frequent power outages that have become a problem for the country’s healthcare system.

The BBC‘s Rana Jawad spoke to Noura Hamladji, country director for the UNDP, and Dr. Anas al-Barghathi who runs the Al-Kwefia hospital in Benghazi.

(Photo: Solar panels on the roof of a hospital. Credit: UNDP)

(Source: BBC World Service)