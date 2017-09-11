UNICEF supporting Child Protection in Zawiya

UNICEF Libya country office, in partnership with Al Zawiya Security Directorate, conducted a two-day workshop to review the achievements, challenges and lessons learned from the Family and Child Protection Unit of Al Zawiya, Libya.

Al Zawiya Family and Child Protection Unit is the first of its kind to be established in Libya, following a highly consultative process in 2014 for the establishment of such units in the country, involving key national stakeholders such as the Ministry of Interior, Police, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Social Affairs, Ministry of Health, civil society organizations, and relevant UN agencies.

Abdel-Rahman Ghandour, UNICEF Special Representative for Libya, said:

“The Family and Child Protection Units are designed to utilize child friendly procedures and bring together specialized services from various sectors to manage cases and support children’s rehabilitation.”

The units are mandated to work with children in contact with the law, including offenders, victims and witnesses of crime, in a manner that is sensitive to the needs of children.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Al Shawish, head of the Unit in Al Zawiya, said:

“Following three years of positive cooperation with UNICEF, it is time to reflect together on how the unit has functioned in Al Zawiya and agree on the best way to develop our services for the best interest of the children.”

(Source: UNSMIL)