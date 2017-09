By Jobn Lee.

Italy has reportedly offered to train 1,000 members of the Libyan coast guard this year ons “anti illegal emigration service“, “criminal investigations”, and “theoretical and practical instruction” for motorboat crews.

According to ANSAMed, the offer was made during the meeting of the joint Italy-Libya committee on the fight against human trafficking.

Italy will also continue repairing motorboats in the Tunisian port of Biserta.

(Source: ANSAMed)