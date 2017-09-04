French Foreign Minister visits Libya

By Jobn Lee.

France’s Foreign Minister visited Libya on Monday to meet rival political leaders and offer support for the Paris agreement.

Tripoli-based Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj and Tobruk-based Khalifa Haftar [Hiftar] signed an agreement in Paris in July committing them to a conditional ceasefire and to work toward elections in 2018.

According to a report from Reuters, the deal did not include other key factions, and Western governments, worried about Islamist militants and smugglers thriving in Libya’s chaos, are pushing a broader U.N.-backed deal to unify Libya and end the instability.

(Source: Reuters)