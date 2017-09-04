Top Menu

French Foreign Minister visits Libya

September 4, 2017

By Jobn Lee.

France’s Foreign Minister visited Libya on Monday to meet rival political leaders and offer support for the Paris agreement.

Tripoli-based Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj and Tobruk-based Khalifa Haftar [Hiftar] signed an agreement in Paris in July committing them to a conditional ceasefire and to work toward elections in 2018.

According to a report from Reuters, the deal did not include other key factions, and Western governments, worried about Islamist militants and smugglers thriving in Libya’s chaos, are pushing a broader U.N.-backed deal to unify Libya and end the instability.

