UNESCO has recently organized a “training of trainers on Public policies” in Tunis, Tunisia, as part of the Net-Med Project funded by the European Union and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The workshop involved the participation of 10 young men and women who are active in their communities in Libyan various parts of Libya (Tripoli, Misrata, Sirt, Benghazi, Sebha).

The training aimed to empower young people in the field of public policies, with a focus on youth policies at the local level, and was divided into two parts.

The first part provided a set of necessary knowledge and skills such as public policies formulation methodology, identification of key actors in policies, especially the civil society, and the tools adopted to influence public policies such as advocacy, policy papers and policy dialogue at a local level.

The second part of the training focused on the training skills in terms of planning, programming and managing the training sessions as well as the methods of participation and integration in training facilitation, which enables participants to re-implement similar workshops in their municipalities with young Libyans, which will contribute to creating awareness of the importance of policies and its development methods, in addition to raise interest in youth public policies through giving recommendations and practical measures towards national youth strategy in Libya.

(Source: UNSMIL)