New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Protection Manager, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Field Coordinator, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Deputy Director for Operations, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Monitoring & Evaluation Manager, International Medical Corps (IMC)
- Program Manager, International Medical Corps (IMC)
- Call for Expressions of Interest – Implementation of Open Access (OA) and Open Educational Resources (OER), UNESCO
- Logistics Coordinator, Premiere Urgence Internationale (PUI)
(Sourcse: UN)
