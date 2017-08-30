A Constitutional Panacea for Libya?

By John Lee.

Libya’s draft constitution falls short in many areas, according to Mattia Toaldo, a Senior Policy Fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR).

Writing for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, he proposes that one solution would be to table the constitutional process until there is less conflict, and to focus on a limited series of amendments to the existing Libyan Political Agreement (LPA).

(Source: Carnegie Endowment for International Peace)