UN Boss working on “Macroeconomic Vision” for Libya

The new UNSMIL chief Ghassan Salamé has told the UN Security Council that he intends to work closely with his partners to realise a macroeconomic vision for the country, while helping the authorities provide basic services.

“Unless the economic challenges are addressed, and soon“, he said, “the humanitarian crisis in Libya will deepen.”

He added:

“People are frustrated with their deteriorating living conditions. I passed the same bank in Tripoli repeatedly from ten o’clock in the morning until ten o’clock at night and saw so many people I thought it was a demonstration. No! They were just waiting to access a fraction of their month’s salary – the equivalent of what’s now worth $25”.

